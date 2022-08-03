Spry Come Together Festival to Feature 26 Bands & Jr. Rocker
Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 3rd Year
Our Payson festival this year attracted a record crowd, and we expect no less in Orem.”OREM, UTAH, U.S. , August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today released the final band lineup for its Spry Come Together music festival happening August 19-20 in Orem City Center Park. In its third year, ULCF events have attracted bands from the western U.S. to entertain more than 8,000 fans in free, family-friendly venues. VIDEO
— John Pilmer, ULCF
“Our Payson festival this year attracted a record crowd, and we expect no less in Orem,” states John Pilmer, ULCF communication chair. “In addition to our Beatles Tribute and Youth Bands features, we will highlight an aspiring young guitarist who received a guitar from the festival two years ago.”
Two years ago, a generous seasoned guitarist won the Best In Music $800 Fender guitar drawing at the festival. He turned around and gave the guitar to Connor Beeston, an aspiring teen hoping to become a skilled musician. After tutoring from Matt Rushton, a top Utah guitarist and teacher, Connor will join the band Moe Low on stage to perform at the Come Together festival on August 20th.
“I’m pleased with the progress Connor has made since receiving the guitar,” states Matt Rushton. “Connor’s persistence and passion for rock music is growing and we are happy to encourage him.
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
