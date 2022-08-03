Lupoli Companies Named 4th Largest Developer in Massachusetts
Lupoli Companies has acquired and developed more than 4.5 million square feet of real estate since 2017LAWRENCE, MA, 01843, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Lupoli Companies the fourth largest commercial developer in Massachusetts. The rankings for the prestigious list are based on quantitative metrics, including a company’s total commercial real estate development and transaction volume in the Commonwealth since 2017. During that time, Lupoli Companies has acquired and developed more than 4.5 million square feet of real estate.
Sal Lupoli, CEO and President of Lupoli Companies, says he is honored to receive this recognition for the fifth consecutive year, thanks to the dedication of his team.
“I am beyond grateful to my team for their hard work and determination during the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of their continued efforts, our company has been able to forge ahead with several new projects that will contribute to continued economic growth throughout the Merrimack Valley and beyond.”
Since developing the Riverwalk Innovation District in the early 2000’s, Lupoli Companies has used a forward-thinking approach to develop close to 6 million square feet of commercial real estate in the region, specifically focused on activating underutilized areas with pedestrian connectivity to provide greater access to transit for a diverse audience.
Lupoli Companies is focused on strategic growth with the support of important stakeholders in the region. From adaptive redevelopment in gateway cities such as Thorndike Exchange in Lowell, Haverhill Heights in Haverhill, Riverwalk Lofts, and The Pavilion in Lawrence to several new lifestyle communities in towns like Littleton.
In 2022, Lupoli Companies will open The Pavilion at Riverwalk, which will serve as the central hub of the Riverwalk Innovation District, with green space in an outdoor quad and an eclectic mix of retail and office tenants. This marquis project added a 1,200-car parking garage to the campus, and a regulation sized multi-sport turf field and event venue on the banks of the Merrimack River.
Looking toward the future, Lupoli Companies is set to commence one of the largest master plan developments in the state, transforming the former IBM campus in Littleton into a vibrant village with 780 residential units, 120,000 square feet of new retail/commercial/restaurant space and more than 600,000 square feet of lab space.
In Downtown Haverhill, Lupoli Companies has plans to replace the Goecke parking deck that has aged past its useful life with an exciting mixed-use project to include a new parking structure, hundreds of residential units, and more than 60,000 square feet of new retail/commercial/restaurant space. The Downtown Haverhill Redevelopment Project will also connect several areas to the waterfront with a public plaza to serve the community.
In Lowell, Lupoli Companies is in the process of installing a new precast garage adjacent to the new courthouse in the Hamilton Canal district, where design is underway for two new towers and pedestrian access to public green space.
“Lupoli Companies has consistently been a catalyst for change through transformative development across our region,” says Sal Lupoli from his office at Riverwalk, where he is still at the front of the helm every day. “I run to the office every day with a sense of optimism and an open mind about what new projects will come across our desks today.”
About Lupoli Companies
Lupoli Companies is an award-winning organization with over two decades of growth and development throughout New England. Our focus is on creating opportunities in Gateway Cities across Massachusetts that transform communities through job creation and economic development. What started as a small family run business the hospitality industry grew to include close to 6 million square feet of innovative brands in commercial and residential real estate. These core industries, although independent, are bound by a desire to keep improving the products and services in the communities we serve.
