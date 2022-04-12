Sal’s Pizza is Now the Official Pizza of the Boston Red Sox
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA, April 11, 2022 – Sal’s Pizza recently signed a sponsorship deal to become the “Official Pizza of the Boston Red Sox”.
As of opening day, Sal’s Pizza will be the exclusive pizza served at Fenway Park. This includes all concession stands as well as the State Street Pavilion. Pizza will be made on site and served hot and fresh. Cheese and pepperoni slices and full pizzas will be available.
“We are extremely honored to be given this opportunity,” said Sal Lupoli, President and CEO of Sal’s Pizza. “Fenway Park is one of the most historic venues in Boston and we’re thrilled that Red Sox fans can now enjoy Sal’s Pizza in the ballpark.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with a local, family-owned New England business with menu options that are proven fan-favorites,” said Red Sox EVP Troup Parkinson. “We cannot wait to offer Sal’s Pizza throughout the ballpark this season and look forward to a successful partnership.”
Sal’s Pizza has been a family owned and operated business since 1990. Sal Lupoli opened his first pizza store in Salem, NH and now has more than 50 retail locations. They are known for using only the finest and freshest ingredients, as well as being home to the 19-inch, three-pound pizza. Sal’s Pizza also offers a retail line of pizzas and sauces that can be found in stores like Market Basket, Hannaford, Shaw’s, McKinnons, Walmart and Big Y.
During the 2022 season, Sal’s is offering a free small cheese pizza any day after the Red Sox win a home game, with purchase of any extra large pizza.
###
Media Contact:
Christie Cartwright
Director, Marketing and Communications
Sal’s Pizza/Lupoli Companies
ccartwright@lupolico.com
Cell: 617.407.3810
Christie Cartwright
As of opening day, Sal’s Pizza will be the exclusive pizza served at Fenway Park. This includes all concession stands as well as the State Street Pavilion. Pizza will be made on site and served hot and fresh. Cheese and pepperoni slices and full pizzas will be available.
“We are extremely honored to be given this opportunity,” said Sal Lupoli, President and CEO of Sal’s Pizza. “Fenway Park is one of the most historic venues in Boston and we’re thrilled that Red Sox fans can now enjoy Sal’s Pizza in the ballpark.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with a local, family-owned New England business with menu options that are proven fan-favorites,” said Red Sox EVP Troup Parkinson. “We cannot wait to offer Sal’s Pizza throughout the ballpark this season and look forward to a successful partnership.”
Sal’s Pizza has been a family owned and operated business since 1990. Sal Lupoli opened his first pizza store in Salem, NH and now has more than 50 retail locations. They are known for using only the finest and freshest ingredients, as well as being home to the 19-inch, three-pound pizza. Sal’s Pizza also offers a retail line of pizzas and sauces that can be found in stores like Market Basket, Hannaford, Shaw’s, McKinnons, Walmart and Big Y.
During the 2022 season, Sal’s is offering a free small cheese pizza any day after the Red Sox win a home game, with purchase of any extra large pizza.
###
Media Contact:
Christie Cartwright
Director, Marketing and Communications
Sal’s Pizza/Lupoli Companies
ccartwright@lupolico.com
Cell: 617.407.3810
Christie Cartwright
Lupoli Companies
+1 617-407-3810
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook