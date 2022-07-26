Sal's Pizza is Now the Official Pizza of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution
This hometown pizza is now a staple at all major Boston sporting venues including Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park and TD Garden.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sal’s Pizza recently signed a sponsorship deal to become the official pizza of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.
Starting this August, Sal’s Pizza will be the exclusive pizza served at specified locations at Gillette Stadium. These designated locations include concession stands and premium spaces in the stadium. Pizza will be made on site and served hot and fresh. Cheese and pepperoni slices, as well as full pizzas, will be available. Additionally, during the 2022 season, Sal’s is offering a free small cheese pizza the day after the Patriots or Revolution win, with the purchase of any extra-large pizza. Visit www.sals.com for additional details.
“We are extremely honored to be working with Kraft Sports and Entertainment,” said Sal Lupoli, President and CEO of Sal’s Pizza. “As a local business, we know first-hand how much the New England Patriots and Revolution mean to our community, and we’re thrilled their fans can now enjoy Sal’s Pizza during games at Gillette Stadium.”
“We look forward to our new partnership with Sal’s Pizza and know our guests will enjoy their delicious pizza at Patriots and Revolution games for years to come. As a family-owned, New England business ourselves, it means so much to partner with another local, family-owned business here at Gillette Stadium,” said Chris Collins, vice president of food and beverage at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots fans will be able to get their first taste of Sal’s Pizza when they bring their mobile pizza truck to training camp at Gillette Stadium July 27th thru July 30th.
Boston’s Fenway Park and TD Garden offers Sal’s Pizza as well, making this hometown pizza a staple at all major Boston sporting venues.
Sal’s Pizza has been a family-owned and operated business since 1990. Sal Lupoli opened his first pizza store in Salem, N.H. and now has more than 50 retail locations. Sal’s is known for using only the finest and freshest ingredients, as well as being home to the 19-inch, three-pound pizza. Sal’s Pizza can now be found at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, TD Garden, Agganis Arena, Tsongas Arena, and Delta Dental Stadium. The brand also offers a retail line of pizzas and sauces that can be found in Market Basket, Hannaford, Shaw’s, McKinnons, Walmart and Big Y.
