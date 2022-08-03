Submit Release
WEBINAR: Graduation Reporting

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Graduation Reporting webinar Tuesday August 9th at 10am. We will be discussing the graduation certification report and related procedures for validating and clearing up any issues on the report. This certification is due by August 30th, so attendance is strongly encouraged for those charged with validating this report. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

