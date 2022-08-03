Microbe Live Webinar Features Traditional Chinese Medicine Expert Dr. Ashley

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Microbe Formulas Provides Weekly Health Webinar Every Wednesday

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT, health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live to showcase a variety of wellness experts and topics. Coming up today, Wednesday, August 3rd, this month’s educational webinars kicks off with Dr. Ashley Beckman covering the topic “Using Traditional Chinese Medicine to Maximize Your Summer.”

Dr. Ashley is a functional medicine practitioner and a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine. She is also a cellular detox and epigenetics expert. She specializes in creating custom healing programs aimed at discovering and resolving the root cause of symptoms and chronic conditions. She combines ancient wisdom with modern medicine to truly transform her patients' health.

According to Dr. Ashley, “In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), we look to the seasons to help determine some of the best foods to eat, and lifestyle practices to implement. TCM has many microsystems and theories that help guide us to see what is going on internally with the body. This can be found by looking at the tongue, the face, cravings we have, and what time of night we wake up. They are all helpful tools to see if a particular organ is taxed or stressed and needs more support via lifestyle, food, supplements, or meditation.”

Dr. Ashley adds, “One of the biggest myths in health and wellness is that there is a one-size-fits-all approach to healing and achieving optimal health. So, join me to discover how to optimize your health and detox during the summer.”

If you are interested in learning more about using Traditional Chinese Medicine to maximize your summer from Dr. Ashley, please go here on Wednesday, August 3rd, at 1:00 PM MT.

Later this month, a variety of health experts will be featured on Microbe Live to cover different health topics. On August 10th, Robby Besner, the developer and co-founder of Therasage, will be on Microbe Live discussing their premier infrared healing products. On August 24th, Dr. Randy Michaux, a recurring Microbe Live presenter and valued health practitioner, will host a live Q&A section. Lastly, on August 31st, Matthew Kelly, certified detoxification specialist and functional medicine practitioner, will be featured to talk about PANS and PANDAS.

To learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinars, go to the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs). After registering, you will receive weekly emails with links to attend future Microbe Live webinars.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.