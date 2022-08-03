Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

Contact: Gregory Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-661-8621

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Yankton area, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

S.D. Highway 11 – Project will consist of a five-mile stretch, from the intersection of S.D. Highway 50 to the intersection of Franklin Street in Elk Point. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is one day.

S.D. Highway 50 – Project will consist of a three-mile stretch, from just north of the intersection of S.D. Highway 11 to just east of the bridge on the Iowa border. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is one day.

S.D. Highway 19A – Project will consist of an eight-mile stretch, from just east of the intersection of S.D. Highway 19 to just north of the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 near Centerville. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is three days.

S.D Highway 19 – Project will consist of an 11-mile stretch, from the intersection of south U.S. Highway18/S.D. Highway 19 through Viborg, to just north of the intersection of S.D. Highway 46. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is three days.

U.S. Highway 18 East – Project will consist of a mile stretch, from just south of the intersection of north U.S. Highway 18/S.D. Highway 19, to the intersection of south U.S. Highway 18/S.D. Highway19. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is one day.

S.D Highway 37 – Project will consist of a seven-mile stretch, from just south of the intersection of 284th Street, to just south of the intersection of 291st Street near Tripp. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is two and a half days.

U.S. Highway 18 West – Project will consist of a 14-mile stretch, from east of the intersection of S.D. Highway 37, to just east of the of the S.D. Highway 25 intersection near Olivet. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is three days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area.

Loose rock will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The Road Guy Construction Company Inc. from Yankton is the prime contractor on the $2.3 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-