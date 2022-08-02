Participation in the celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the formation of the airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, August 2 - On August 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Army General Emomali Rahmon, arrived at the Fakhrobod military training ground in the Khuroson district of the Khatlon Province to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Day of the Tajik paratroopers and in order to become familiar with the living conditions and service of the personnel of the air assault brigade.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, at the Fakhrobod military training ground.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, first viewed the samples of several types of modern heavy military equipment, modern weapons and ammunition, as well as auxiliary buildings and structures of the personnel of the military unit on the territory of the test site.

In the course of familiarization with heavy military equipment, senior officers and specialists told the President of the country about the tactical and technical characteristics of Uragan combat vehicles, self-propelled artillery mounts, special engineering equipment, various mine-detecting equipment, mortars and guns of various calibers, heavy fire system "TOS- 1A ”, special mobile vehicles equipped with modern military equipment and technologies, in the event of a military crisis or emergency, they can be quickly transferred to designated regions and control the course of hostilities, as well as various trucks and transport vehicles, special equipment, modern armored vehicles, modern military weapons and ammunition, hand grenades, various light military weapons, tear gas and anesthesia used in the country's Armed Forces.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the exhibition of military equipment, taking into account the threats and dangers in the modern world, gave specific instructions to the leadership and command staff of the Ministry of Defense and other power structures of the country on the effective use and maintenance of special military forces, weapons and military equipment, experienced military specialists and the constant honing of the experience of officers and soldiers.

Here, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, visited a bakery and a field kitchen, exemplarily organized in another corner of the Fakhrobod training ground.

In addition to the bakery, a military lavatory and special places equipped with washing machines for washing clothes and bedding for personnel were also organized on the territory of the field kitchen.

A special car with a rear control point was also presented here.

It is worth noting that a certain number of units of the air assault brigade are constantly kept at the Fakhrobod military training ground. The training center is also used to train young paratroopers.

It is noteworthy that in 2018, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, with the support of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, a new equipped military training building was commissioned on the territory of the Fakhrobod military training ground. The building consists of various utility rooms, it was built at a cost of more than 11 million somoni and put into operation.

This two-story building was built on an area of 1260 square meters, designed for 300 people, all modern conditions for education, service and life are provided inside the building.

The first and second floors of the building consist of a special room for instructors and work rooms, a hostel, equipped classrooms, a room for storing firearms, a place for washing clothes for personnel, a bathroom and other utility rooms.

At the same time, a spacious dining room was built next to this building, consisting of one floor, designed for 200 people at a time. Inside the dining room there are special places for cooking, washing dishes, a workshop for preparing and storing food, a place for distributing bread and a water supply point.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with modern heavy military equipment, modern weapons and ammunition, some auxiliary buildings and structures of personnel, visited a center designed for conducting special tactical exercises and a military parade.

The commander of the airborne assault brigade, Colonel Abdulmumin Asozoda, who led the special tactical exercises, reported to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the organization and conduct of a number of anti-terrorist measures.

It should be noted that heavy armored combat and transport equipment, modern special armored vehicles, MI-8, MI-24 helicopters, combat training aircraft L-39, AN-2, modern combat weapons and ammunition, and other modern firearms were used in special tactical exercises.

Special tactical exercises demonstrated methods of organizing and planning operations of paratroopers, conducting ground and space reconnaissance, transferring forces and assets of battalion tactical groups of an air assault brigade to areas where combat missions are performed, capturing and destroying a terrorist base with special tactics and methods, by means of helicopters and aircraft at various heights and difficult hills by jumping and parachuting from the rear of the enemy, landing in tactical space with armed resistance, providing personnel with material and technical means, the complete destruction of illegal armed formations and other anti-terrorist elements.

During special tactical exercises in front of the Head of state, Emomali Rahmon and other participants of this anniversary event, the professional skills and self-training of paratroopers in hand-to-hand combat using oriental techniques were demonstrated.

This experience makes it possible to neutralize large groups of enemies with a small number of units.

It should be noted that the Airborne Assault Brigade of the Rapid Reaction Forces is one of the reserves of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Army General Emomali Rahmon, and has a number of important responsibilities in the international and regional arena. In particular, three airborne battalions of this branch of the Armed Forces are part of the rapid reaction forces of the Central Asian region, and its airborne brigade is fully part of the joint rapid reaction forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Over the 25 years of its existence, Tajik paratroopers, in cooperation with other special units of the security forces and law enforcement agencies of the country, have actively participated in various military operations and honorably performed the tasks assigned to them.

Along with other units of the air assault brigade, part of this battalion underwent special training in landing with sports parachutes, the skill was demonstrated at the paratroopers' professional holiday.

Tajik paratroopers and paratroopers of the public organization "Defence Assistant" from an airplane and on sports parachutes, with a national flag, a battle flag and a special flag of paratroopers, landed on the ground and in the center of the event from a height of 1200 meters.

After the completion of the special tactical exercises and other parts of the event, the personnel of the units of the airborne assault brigade of the rapid reaction forces lined up in the center of the military training ground.

After the performance of the National Anthem, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, delivered a meaningful speech to the personnel.

After the speech of the Head of state, the military parade of units began by order of the commander of the airborne assault brigade and to the orchestral arrangement.