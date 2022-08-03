Pluto7's Inventory Positioning Installer Offering Empowers Enterprises with the Right Stock at the Right Time
This enables real-time connectivity across inventory and demand functions to accurately replenish stock and product availability based on demand across regions.MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7 today announced the launch of their Inventory Positioning Click to Deploy Solution Offering which enables real-time connectivity across inventory and demand functions to accurately replenish stock and product availability based on demand fluctuations across regions. Customers across industries such as Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Healthcare are shifting their focus towards building properly integrated stock planning scenarios that help optimize inventory operations taking into account lead times and stocking policies and Pluto7 is excited to support them with this scalable solution and intuitive interface that guides the customer to the right decisions needed to have the right stock at the right time, every time.
It All Starts and Ends With Data
Leaders who aim to increase cross-functional process efficiency and decision quality should explore the Pluto7 Click-to-Deploy solution as they are constantly working with vast and varied product mixes and fulfillment channels making it more of a challenge to accurately track signals needed to prepare inventory or consistently re-balance stock to the correct levels needed across regions. The core aspect of this challenge comes down to disconnected data as the effect of scattered data sources and siloed functions makes it difficult to holistically understand SKU-level product inflows and outflows.
But as customers onboard onto Pluto7’s Inventory Positioning Click-to-Deploy Offering, they now have a method of consolidating and contextualizing their many ERP, SAP, API, Internal, External, and Third-Party data sources to gain more granular insights and visibility. This builds the data foundation needed to manage incoming receipts, plan for safety stock, and monitor projected outflows while simultaneously saving inventory carrying costs and reducing overall product waste.
