Broadway Road closed both directions between 55th and 48th streets this weekend (Aug. 5-8)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and be prepared for detours while Broadway Road in Tempe is closed in both directions between 55th and 48th streets from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8. At the same time, the eastbound Interstate 10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road and the I-10 on- and off- ramps at Broadway Road will be closed. Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and will need to use southbound SR 143/48th Street or Priest Drive from University Drive to access Broadway Road.

During this closure, crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will complete a temporary on-ramp from Broadway Road to westbound I-10, which will open to drivers the morning of Monday Aug. 8. Video available here.

Detours

Eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound Broadway Road approaching 48th Street can access eastbound Broadway Road east of I-10 by using southbound 48th Street to eastbound Southern Avenue and northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

Eastbound Broadway Road to eastbound I-10 detour: Drivers on eastbound Broadway Road approaching 48th Street can access eastbound I-10 by using southbound 48th Street to eastbound Baseline Road to access eastbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound I-10 can access eastbound Broadway Road by exiting at eastbound Baseline Road and using northbound Priest Drive.

Westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound Broadway Road approaching I-10 can access westbound Broadway Road west of I-10 by using northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to southbound State Route 143.

Westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 can access westbound Broadway Road by exiting at southbound 40th Street.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 can access eastbound Broadway Road by exiting to northbound State Route 143 and using eastbound University Drive to southbound Priest Drive.

To view images of the on-going construction work for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, visit the Flickr album here.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.