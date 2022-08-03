Cardiovascular Associates of America Accelerates Growth via New Partnership with Carolina Cardiology Associates
Strategic partnership extends Cardiovascular Associates of America Network into Key Geography, South Carolina
We are delighted to welcome the stellar CCA physicians and team to the growing CVAUSA network. They have been providing expert and compassionate care to residents of South Carolina for many years.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive physician management services organization proudly announces that Carolina Cardiology Associates (“CCA”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This new partnership with CCA broadens CVAUSA’s reach and expertise in a key market by adding 11 cardiovascular physicians who work across four locations in the fastest growing region of South Carolina.
“We are one of the leading cardiovascular practices in southeastern U.S.; we strive to provide great access and the very best care for our patients while creating an optimal work environment for our staff. Our relationship with CVAUSA provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with some of the best cardiovascular physicians in the country and give our patients access to leading therapies and treatments,” said Jay K. Shah, MD, FACC, FSCAI, CCA’s founder and president. “CVAUSA’s strong position in the marketplace, top-tier leadership and deep resources will accelerate our growth and investment, making it easier for more patients to access great care and high-quality service.”
Founded by Dr. Shah in 1982, Carolina Cardiology Associates offers a wide range of services to meet all cardiovascular health needs. From initial evaluation to office-based imaging to advanced interventional procedures, , CCA physicians ensure their patients receive the best possible treatment plan for their heart and vascular condition. They are headquartered in Rock Hill and have satellite facilities in Fort Mill and Lancaster.
“We are delighted to welcome the stellar CCA physicians and team to the growing CVAUSA network. They have been providing expert and compassionate care to residents of South Carolina for many years,” said Tim Attebery, DSc, MBA, FACHE, CVAUSA’s CEO. “Like other CVAUSA practices, they have advanced knowledge, helping to create new and innovative treatments to their patients.
CCA was represented by Merritt Healthcare Advisors (“MHA”), a national advisory firm that helps physicians and owners of healthcare facilities evaluate strategic options for their organizations. John Carron, a Partner at Merritt Healthcare Advisors stated, regarding the transaction, “Merritt is pleased to have been chosen by the physician owners of CCA to represent them in its exciting new partnership with CVAUSA, giving their practice more scale and resources to provide high-quality, convenient and affordable care to patients in its existing region and beyond.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within the network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
About Merritt Healthcare Advisors (https://merrittadvisory.com)
Merritt Healthcare Advisors (“Merritt”) is focused on representing owners of surgical facilities and healthcare practices that are considering strategic options, whether it is selling an interest in their organization, creating a new partnership, or growing through acquisition. Merritt is unique in that we are the only firm that combines an investment banking background* with actual “owners” experience that comes from developing and managing our own healthcare facilities. We have used this experience to successfully complete more than $5 billion in transactions on behalf of our clients. Our proven process and extensive buyer network enables us to help our clients realize the absolute best financial and non-financial outcomes. The principals of Merritt acted in their capacity as licensed investment banking agents of Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. If interested in learning more about Merritt Healthcare Advisors, contact John Carron at jcarron@merrittadvisory.com.
