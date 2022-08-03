Chicks Who Rock: Bangin' 80's Summer!
Celebrate a Bangin' 80's Summer with the All-Star, All-Female, Live Music Production Taking Over Downtown Las Vegas!
I'm so excited to share the stage with these amazingly talented ladies on the Chicks Who Rock stage in support of HopeLink of Southern Nevada.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn up the boom box and join Chicks Who Rock for a totally rad celebration of the 80s! Fremont Country Club, along with producers Jennifer Mrozik and Julie Pyle, present "Chicks Who Rock: Bangin' 80's Summer!" From big hair and big fashion to big synths and big hits, this 90-minute production has the grooves to get you on your feet and dancing. Enjoy hits you know and love from every genre of this bodacious decade paired with eye-popping performance art. Come early for a special pre-show featuring a tribute to the movies of John Hughes, a breakdance battle and a gnarly 80s fashion contest. Stay late for an open jam with the Chicks Who Rock immediately following the Bangin' 80's Summer show.
— Maxine Jones, Formerly of En Vogue
Chicks Who Rock features female artists who have performed in some of Las Vegas' biggest shows, both past and present, including Zumanity, MJ One, Matt Goss, Righteous Bros , Toni Braxton, Celine Dion, Cher, STOMP Out Loud, Beatles Love, Jabbawockeez, Pussycat Dolls, Fantasy, Mamma Mia, Le Reve, Michael Grimm, MJ Evolution, Zarkana, Splash, Zowie Bowie, Shania Twain and more. Chicks Who Rock performers have also been featured on national and international stages including performances with Alicia Keys, Jewel, Cee Lo Green, Metallica, America's Got Talent, Mary J. Blige, The Killers, David Foster, Stevie Wonder and more. Chicks Who Rock is especially proud to welcome trailblazing guitarist, Roni Lee, to the show as well as powerhouse vocalist, Maxine Jones, of En Vogue. The event will be hosted by broadcasting phenom, Zenja Dunn.
Chicks Who Rock believe in empowering the human spirit, which is why HopeLink of Southern Nevada has been selected to receive a portion of the proceeds. The nonprofit organization will also be at the event to share more information about their services.
Tickets are available via DICE and backstagebarlv.com and are just $20 for General Admission and $40 for Priority Seating. Be prepared to shop while you rock! Vendors will be on hand with rocking' clothing and accessories as well as unique items for sale.at the event.
"Chicks Who Rock: Bangin' 80's Summer" is sponsored by El Cristiano Tequila, Deep Eddy Vodka and El Hempe Spirits.
About Chicks Who Rock:
Producers are Jennifer Mrozik, Julie Pyle and Ava Berman, Venue Owner and Partner.
Musicians are Roni Lee, Guitar; Shani Kimelman, Guitar; Courtney Lourenco, Drums & Keys; Sabrina Richmond, Drums; Sheila Cloud, Drums; Nicole Hopgood, Keys; Betty Vance, Bass; Rachel Gonzales, Bass; Jules Whelpton, Bass & Violin and Jennifer Eriksson, Violin
Vocalists are Jennifer Mrozik, Julie Pyle, Cassiopee Lapierre, Robin Vincent, Maxine Jones, Ginger Land-van Buuren, Angela Jaydn, Mary Kryah, Amy Lynn Sung, Lucie May, Roni Lee and Patty Janura
Dance and Performance Artists are Carolyn Oliver, Jennifer Mrozik and Brianna McKee
About Fremont Country Club:
World-class live entertainment venue located at 601 E. Fremont Street in beautiful downtown Las Vegas. Owned by nightlife impresarios, Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley and his wife, Ava Berman.
About HopeLink of Southern Nevada:
Life below the poverty line is a ‘normal’ existence for many families and seniors where low incomes, unemployment and unexpected life crises have dragged them to the brink of hunger, tragedy and homelessness. Believing that this ‘normal’ need not be lasting nor permanent, HopeLink exists to ‘change the normal’ for thousands each year. It’s not just our motto but the very heart and purpose of our savvy, dedicated staff and volunteers who, from experience, know creative ways out to a better life and stable living, inevitably transforming their concept of what actually is ‘normal.’ Every person deserves a chance to move out of poverty into a life of self-sufficiency with dignity. HopeLink provides chances and opportunities through providing practical financial assistance, effective case management and imparting hope to the hopeless at crucial points of a life crisis.
