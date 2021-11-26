Chicks Who Rock Rhinestone Christmas
All-Star, All-Female, Live Music Performance Ft. Las Vegas' Hottest Entertainers & Musicians
So much talent in one room! It's going to be an epic night you don't want to miss!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont Country Club with Producers Merry Adin, Jen Mrozik and Julie Pyle present Chicks Who Rock Rhinestone Christmas: A dazzling night of live music mixed with performance art from some of Las Vegas' finest female performers. From rock 'n roll to R & B favorites, Chicks Who Rock features a fun and eclectic mix to please everyone's taste.
— Julie Pyle
Chicks Who Rock features artists who have performed in some of Las Vegas' biggest shows both past and present including Celine Dion, Blue Man Group, Fantasy, Mamma Mia, MJ One, Le Reve, Michael Grimm, MJ Evolution, Zarkana, Zumanity, Splash, Femmes of Rock, Zowie Bowie, Righteous Bros. and more.
The event supports empowering women and girls, which is why the B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O. Foundation has been selected as the charity recipient for the evening. One dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization. In addition, $20 from each high-top table sold and $200 from each VIP Booth sold will be donated to B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O. Foundation. The nonprofit will also be on hand at the event to distribute information about their work to end sex-trafficking in Las Vegas.
Guests are asked to bring a can of food to be donated as well in exchange for one free raffle ticket. Raffle tickets are also available for sale in advance or at the event. The raffle prize is an autographed guitar donated by Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite and are just $11 in advance and $15 at the door. Contact for paid table reservations.
Chicks Who Rock Rhinestone Christmas is sponsored by 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey, Deep Eddy Vodka and GHOAT Radio.
For more information, contact Julie Pyle at jaydemonroeproductions@gmail.com
About Chicks Who Rock:
Producers are Merry Adin, Music Director; Jen Mrozik, Choreographer, Julie Pyle, Promotion & Marketing; and Ava Berman, Venue Owner and Partner.
Core Musicians are Merry Adin, Bass; Shani Kimelman, Lead Guitar; Nannette Fortier, Drummer; Brenda Fitz, Keyboardist; Presley Acree, Guitar, Bass & Keys, and Marlo Zemartis, violin.
Additional Musicians are Aja Marie, Leona X, Sheila Cloud, Emily Sully, Sabrina Robertson and Courtney Lourenco.
Vocalists are Merry Adin, Jen Mrozik, Julie Pyle, Jamie Lynch, Cian Coey, Kyss Kyss, Cassiopee Lapierre, Mary Kryah, Robin Vincent, Megan Ruger, Toscha Comeaux, Victoria VOXX, Patty Januari, Paris Red, Cheyenne Adams, Nieve Malandra and Chondelle La Land.
Dancers are Sherise Sixx, Marina Nicole Fabila, Coralissa Delaforce, Cammie Griffin Tokunbo and Rochelle Patterson Walker.
About Fremont Country Club:
World-class live entertainment venue located at 601 E. Fremont Street in beautiful downtown Las Vegas. Owned by nightlife impresarios, Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley and his wife, Ava Berman.
About B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O. Foundation:
B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation’s mission is to provide resources needed to support, sustain and empower young girls and women under the age of 25 who have been abused, abandoned, and exploited. We accomplish this by bringing other agencies with similar missions together and being a resource center for these organizations.
Julie Pyle
Jayde Monroe Productions
+1 702-843-9068
jaydemonroeproductions@gmail.com
