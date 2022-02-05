Chicks Who Rock Whole Lotta Love
All-Star, All-Female, Live Music Performance Ft. Las Vegas' Hottest Entertainers & Musicians Strikes Again!
The response to our Rhinestone Christmas show was incredible, and we are thrilled to bring you an all-new production on February 12th. From reggae to rock, this show has something for everybody.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the heels of "Chicks Who Rock Rhinestone Christmas" comes an all-new production from the all-female, all-star cast. Fremont Country Club, along with producers Jennifer Mrozik, Julie Pyle and Merry Adin present "Chicks Who Rock Whole Lotta Love". From romantic love to scorned love, this 90-minute show features music and artistic performances from some of Las Vegas' hottest entertainers.
— Julie Pyle, CWR Producer
Chicks Who Rock features artists who have performed in some of Las Vegas' biggest shows both past and present including Celine Dion, Cher, Blue Man Group, Fantasy, Mamma Mia, MJ One, Le Reve, Michael Grimm, MJ Evolution, Zarkana, Zumanity, Splash, Zowie Bowie, Righteous Bros. and more.
The event supports empowering women in our community, which is one of the reasons Vegas Shepherd Rescue has been selected as the charity recipient for the evening. The rescue is run by an all-female board of directors. One dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization. In addition, $20 from each high-top table sold and $100 from each VIP Booth sold will be donated to Vegas Shepherd Rescue. The nonprofit will also be on hand at the event to distribute information about their work in Las Vegas.
Guests are asked to bring a can of food (people or dog food) to be donated as well in exchange for *one free raffle ticket. Raffle tickets are also available for sale in advance or at the event. The grand raffle prize has been donated by the voice of RATT, Stephen Pearcy, who is a loyal supporter of Vegas Shepherd Rescue.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite and are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Priority seating options, raffle tickets and merchandise are available on Eventbrite as well.
"Chicks Who Rock Whole Lotta Love" is sponsored by The Music Alliance, 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey and Deep Eddy Vodka.
Immediately following "Chicks Who Rock Whole Lotta Love" will be the inaugural Chicks Who Rock "Show Us What You Got" Karaoke party at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Vocalists can sign up at the event to participate and possibly win a spot on the next Chicks Who Rock production.
About Chicks Who Rock:
Producers are Jen Mrozik, Choreographer, Julie Pyle, Promotion & Marketing; Merry Adin, Music Director; and Ava Berman, Venue Owner and Partner.
Core Musicians are Merry Adin, Bass; Shani Kimelman, Lead Guitar; Nannette Fortier, Drummer; Brenda Fitz, Keyboardist; Andrea Bensmiller, Guitar, Keys & Bass; Presley Acree, Guitar, Bass & Keys.
Additional Musicians are: Leona X, Sheila Cloud, Sabrina Robertson, Ashley Reeve, Betty Vance, Sally G Bartlett, Jules Whelpton, Ginger Bruner and Courtney Lourenco.
Vocalists are Merry Adin, Jen Mrozik, Julie Pyle, Jamie Lynch, Cian Coey, Cassiopee Lapierre, Leona X, Robin Vincent, Denita Asberry, Victoria VOXX, Paris Red, Cheyenne Adams, Chondelle La Land, Sherrie Klein, Sahara Prade and Avery Heart.
Dancers and Performance Artists are Carolyn Oliver, FyreHart and Z Innerstar.
About Fremont Country Club:
World-class live entertainment venue located at 601 E. Fremont Street in beautiful downtown Las Vegas. Owned by nightlife impresarios, Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley and his wife, Ava Berman.
About Vegas Shepherd Rescue:
Vegas Shepherd Rescue provides a lifeline for abandoned, surrendered and abused German shepherds. It is the only German shepherd rescue in Clark County, Nevada. Other working dog breeds, such as Dutch shepherds and Belgian malinois are rescued by VSR as well. They provide behavioral and medical care for the dogs while they wait for their forever homes. VSR was organized in 2012 and survives solely on donations with no government assistance. To learn more about Vegas Shepherd Rescue, visit: www.vegasshepherdrescue.com
About The Music Alliance:
The Music Alliance (MA) is a professional learning community - A coalition of experts and an alliance of music industry and education veterans. The Music Alliance delivers highly specialized development programs for electronic music artists and producers. MA helps artists develop their professional competency from the initial steps to excellence. They provide tools, resources, support services and strategic planning. The Music Alliance is a professional collaborative membership network that delivers programs globally. To learn more about the Music Alliance, visit www.musicalliance.com
*One free raffle ticket in exchange for up to 6 cans of food.
Julie Pyle
Jayde Monroe Productions, LLC
+1 702-843-9068
