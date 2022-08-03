VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuiltSpace expands executive leadership team, hires Brian Tonry as CEO.

Acceleration of demand for digital process and asset management solutions by facility operators, building owners, manufacturers, contractors and operational service suppliers drives company growth.

Brian Tonry appointed chief executive officer and Rick Rolston continues as President/COO/Founder. This leadership appointment is effective immediately and supports the marketplace demand for BuiltSpace “smart city” solutions.

Tonry is an accomplished twenty-year C-Level executive with an exceptional track record of expanding company brands, establishing key distribution channels, leveraging SaaS technology and rapid revenue performance in the global industry verticals that BuiltSpace serves.

“Brian is the right person to lead BuiltSpace into the future. His ability to strategically plan, innovate and execute will be essential to exceeding the industry requirements of providing transparent, scalable, cloud-based digital platforms that ensure data sharing as well as asset management and compliance across building design, construction and operations”, said Rolston.

“I am thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to lead a dynamic company that is redefining how design, construction, manufacturing, operations and facilities professionals, and all the entities that are part of each complex workflow, manage assets analytically and quantitatively. Essentially, creating digital twins of physical environments”, said Tonry.

About BuiltSpace

BuiltSpace lays the digital groundwork for data-driven construction and facilities operations with our patent pending Service Twin platform and mobile app that that collects data at the point of service. The BuiltSpace platform enables proactive process management across the complex supply chain ecosystem of manufacturers, designers, engineers, contractors, sub-trades, service suppliers, and facility operators within a secure common data environment. QR codes placed on individual assets or at specific locations offer a user-friendly way to share real-time process instructions and ensure tasks are completed satisfactorily. Our goal is to improve operational and energy efficiency, providing real-time verification of services to reduce administrative and service costs for building owners, managers, tenants, and service personnel.