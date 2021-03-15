BentallGreenOak and Bee-Clean Improve Safety, Efficiency, and Accountability with Solutions by BuiltSpace Technologies.

BGO has spearheaded the implementation, with full support from Bee-Clean, their building maintenance contractor. BGO will place QR codes in high traffic, high-touch locations of common areas. Janitorial staff can use a mobile device to confirm all cleaning and safety procedures are completed. BuiltSpace, a scalable cloud-based digital process management platform, ensures procedural compliance and data sharing at common touchpoints with a QR code-activated mobile application.

BentallGreenOak and Bee-Clean Building Maintenace are Using BuiltSpace Technologies to Make Healthier, Safer, Smarter, and More Efficient Buildings.

We are proud to showcase the consistency and quality of Bee-Clean's cleaning work to BGO and its tenants in a transparent manner.” — Neil Thomson, Regional VP at Bee-Clean Building Maintenance

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BentallGreenOak (Canada) Limited Partnership (“BentallGreenOak” or “BGO”), a leading Canadian real estate services firm, is partnering with Bee-Clean Building Maintenance to implement cloud-based technology from BuiltSpace Technologies that tracks maintenance activities and communicates safety measures to tenants as they occur.



Property managers face heightened pressure to increase building efficiency, enhance safety, and communicate with employees, tenants, and vendors entering the building. BuiltSpace, a scalable cloud-based digital process management platform, ensures procedural compliance and data sharing at common touchpoints with a QR code-activated mobile application. According to BentallGreenOak Property Manager Kevin Soltani, "Builtspace sets a new standard for accountability and tenant communication."



As workers return to the office, BGO is going beyond social distancing markers and enhanced air filtration in their effort to protect tenants' health by rolling out the BuiltSpace solution to property managers. "We want our tenants to come to work feeling safe," said Sam Flis, Director, Property Technology.



BGO has spearheaded the implementation, with full support from Bee-Clean, their building maintenance contractor. Using a phased approach, BGO will place QR codes in high traffic, high-touch locations of common areas. Janitorial staff can use a mobile device to confirm all cleaning and safety procedures are completed at the high-quality standard for which Bee-Clean is known. Phase two will include the implementation of tenant suites. Tenants and guests can activate BuiltSpace QR codes in real-time to see how and when the janitorial staff last cleaned spaces. "We are proud to showcase the consistency and quality of Bee-Clean's cleaning work to BGO and its tenants in a transparent manner," claimed Neil Thomson, Regional VP at Bee-Clean Building Maintenance.



The BuiltSpace data portal helps large organizations like BGO justify increased digital process management usage throughout the building or to other facilities in their global portfolio. "The scalability allows us to start with certain classifications of spaces and then move it upward and expand it smoothly within a space,” explained Dion Chrapko, Vice President of Property Management at BentallGreenOak. "Once tenants are used to scanning QR codes in one area, we anticipate it will become intuitive to use the functionality in another space."



The BuiltSpace platform can scale across the full spectrum of building services with the same benefits and control as the janitorial services. "The foundation of a smart building is data," says Rick Rolston, CEO of BuiltSpace. "We've made it easy and affordable for buildings of any size to collect and organize data from individual facility assets and the staff who service these spaces. We believe that this information empowers building owners to optimize their operations while improving the health of their indoor spaces."



ABOUT BENTALLGREENOAK

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hotel property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with in-depth, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

ABOUT BEE-CLEAN BUILDING MAINTENANCE

For over 50 years, Bee-Clean Building Maintenance has been providing expert cleaning services to valued clients in the public and private sectors, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year: Our Business is taking care of yours.

Bee-Clean has a local team of hardworking, honest and experienced people. We work hard every day to meet and exceed our expectations. The best in our industry have joined our team and strengthened our reputation as an employer of choice for those who take pride from customer satisfaction.

When you partner with Bee-Clean, we will continuously assess our service at your facilities and work with you to develop a specialized maintenance and service plan.

For more information, please visit www.bee-clean.com



ABOUT BUILTSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

BuiltSpace lays the groundwork for smart buildings with a QR Code-activated application that collects data at the point of service. The BuiltSpace platform enables proactive process management across the complex ecosystem of manufacturers, service suppliers, and facility operators. QR Codes placed on individual assets or at specific locations offer a user-friendly way to share real-time process instructions and ensure that tasks are completed satisfactorily. The platform aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce administrative and service costs to building owners, managers, tenants, and service personnel.



For more information, please visit www.builtspace.com