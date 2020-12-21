BuiltSpace and Thomas A. Duke Company team up to improve building sanitation and mitigate the spread of COVID-19

QR codes are placed in high traffic, high-touch locations of all common areas, as well as every tenant suite so janitorial staff can use a mobile device to confirm all cleaning and safety procedures are complete.

The Thomas A. Duke Company & BuiltSpace are combining technology with enhanced janitorial services to reduce the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

FARMINGTON HILLS, DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thomas A. Duke Company, a fifth-generation real estate and property management firm, and BuiltSpace Technologies, a cloud-based digital process management platform, are combining new technology with enhanced janitorial services to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Even with the promise of vaccination, fear, and the possibility of an outbreak, recurrence and retransmission remain. Property management firms face increased scrutiny by tenants, employees, and vendors to assure procedural integrity and communicate safety measures in real-time. BuiltSpace enables information and data sharing at common touchpoints with a QR code-activated mobile application.

QR codes are placed in high traffic, high-touch locations of all common areas, as well as every tenant suite so janitorial staff can use a mobile device to confirm all cleaning and safety procedures are complete. Tenants and guests can also reactivate the QR codes in real-time to see how and when spaces were last cleaned.

Initial stages of internal testing found BuiltSpace has allowed a simple, single view of how thorough janitorial is every night and can communicate to other platforms that will roll into future deployments. Thomas A. Duke Company plans to expand the implementation of BuiltSpace to other buildings in their portfolio after the first successful trial.

"BuiltSpace uploaded all of our floor plans and filled out our tenant data, as well as holding hands with the janitorial company to train them," said Trevor Duke, Property Manager at Thomas A. Duke Company. "They made it extremely easy for us to implement without taking a lot of staff-hours from my team."

The trial building's janitorial staff, Mr. Kleen, also approves of the software and found it particularly helpful in tracking completed tasks between shifts and teams.

Additionally, the BuiltSpace platform can scale across the full spectrum of building services with the same benefits and control as the janitorial services. "The foundation of a smart building is data," says Rick Rolston, CEO of BuiltSpace. "We've made it easy and affordable for buildings of any size to collect and organize data from individual facility assets and the activities of people. We believe that this information empowers building owners to optimize their operations while improving the health of their indoor spaces."



About The Thomas A. Duke Company

The Thomas A. Duke Company is a commercial real estate located in Farmington Hills, Michigan that has been operational for nearly 40 years. They handle brokerage and property management.

About BuiltSpace Technologies

BuiltSpace lays the groundwork for smart buildings with a QR Code activated application that collects data at the point of service. The BuiltSpace platform enables proactive process management across the complex ecosystem of manufacturers, service suppliers, and facility operators. QR Codes placed on individual assets or at specific locations offer a user-friendly way to share real-time process instructions and ensure that tasks are completed satisfactorily. The platform aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce administrative and service costs to building owners, managers, tenants, and service personnel.



