Annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference Coming Soon! 

STOW — Plan now to join us at the Department of Fire Services' annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference. The program brings together fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year. The conference will be held at the Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center in Southbridge, MA, on September 21-22, 2022.

The conference features 30 workshops on fire and life safety education and related topics by professionals from the fire service, public education, public health, community risk reduction, and more. The conference also features two guest speakers:

Karla Klas, BSN, RN, CCRP will present “You can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks: Modernizing Youth Firesetting Prevention and Intervention."

Jessica Sondgeroth, Community Risk Reduction Outreach Program Coordinator for South Carolina State Fire will present "Building Risk Reduction Programs: It's a Process."

The Conference Program describes all workshops and events. Registration information will be available soon on the conference webpage.

