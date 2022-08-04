The YMCA's Safety Around Water Program For Your Kids Protection

© YMCA Safety Around Water Program

The SAFETY AROUND WATER Swim Lesson Program teaches children how to be safe around water, ensuring children of all ages will learn the essential water safety.

It’s always great to see young swimmers and their excitement, and the joy that they have in the water.” — Katie Ledecky, US Swimming Olympic Gold Medalist

NEW BEDFORD, MA, USA, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Fall River/New Bedford, MA) The YMCA Southcoast is a leading community-based organization that is famous for providing people in the Fall River and New Bedford areas with affordable programs that are based on health, nutrition, and safety. The YMCA Southcoast offers numerous programs throughout the year to educate members of our community about various useful topics. In addition, the Y would like to make people aware of the number of fundraisers that they host yearly to help the less fortunate within the local area.The SAFETY AROUND WATER Swim Lesson Program teaches children how to be safe around water. The ability to swim is not a luxury for children in the current day and age; it is a necessity. The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program, or SAW for short, ensures that children of all ages will learn the essential water safety skill. In addition to opening up a brand-new world of possibilities, children participating in the program will be able to satisfy their water-based curiosity in the safest manner possible.So, what exactly is the Safety Around Water Program? In essence, the SAW program consists of eight 30-minute sessions/lessons that significantly reduce the risk of drowning by providing children with the confidence they need in and around water. The SAW program is geared towards accidental entries into the water and staying safe when that occurs. In essence, the goal is that if a child falls in a pool, pond, lake, river, ocean, or other body of water, they will be able to float, tread water, swim and exit the water safely.Each class builds on a set of skill sequences that provide children with the ability to help save themselves by treading/floating and swimming long enough for help to arrive. Each Safety Around Water session includes exercises that enable children to adjust to being in the water. Children will learn lifelong swimming skills that they can utilize if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water. They will also learn exactly what to do if they see someone else in the water who needs help.The YMCA teaches children of all ages and from all backgrounds that water is fun and should not be feared as long as you know how to stay safe in and around it. Although drowning can happen nearly anywhere with standing water, you cannot keep your kids on the sideline.By equipping them with the tools and skills they need to be confident in and around water, children will be able to take advantage of the many benefits swimming offers. That includes exercise, bonding with family and friends, and showing off what they have learned to name a few.Thanks to generous community donations and a grant from the Manton Foundation, the Gleason Family, the Fall River, and the New Bedford YMCA are proud to offer financial assistance for the Safety Around Water program. For more information or to find out if your child is eligible, contact https://ymcasouthcoast.org/ You can help The Y prevent drowning! The goal is to provide Safety Around Water lessons to 5,000 at-risk children every year – regardless of their family’s ability to pay.###

