The Southcoast YMCA Reds Whites & Brews 6th annual Beer & Wine Tasting Event Is Happening in September
The Southcoast YMCA is excited to announce the Reds Whites & Brews 6th annual Beer & Wine Tasting event on September 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM. Proceeds benefitSWANSEA, MA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stoico/FirstFed YMCA, a branch of YMCA Southcoast, is a leading community-based organization that provides vital services to area residents. The YMCA Southcoast hosts a variety of valuable fundraisers throughout the year that benefits the less fortunate among us. The “Y” would also like to remind people that they offer many informative, healthy, and fun-filled programs that provide real benefits. One of the main goals of this time-tested organization is to keep membership fees affordable for families and individuals alike.YMCA Southcoast also opens its doors to many citizens that cannot afford membership fees.
Join us for an evening at the Reds, Whites, and Brews event to benefit The Stoico/FirstFed YMCA annual campaign. This fun-filled event includes Live Entertainment, a Silent Auction, a Raffle, and Local Food Trucks. Hang out with your friends, enjoy some tasty food, and your choice of red wines, white wines, and beers. You can even bid on some great items in the silent auction. It’s an absolute blast, and the proceeds help a great cause. The Reds, Whites, & Brews is a party you can’t miss.
The Premier Ticket Raffle winner will win a vacation to Anna Maria Island in sunny Florida from January 7-14. The package includes a week's stay at not one but two Pina Colada vacation homes. Each unit is well-appointed with two bedrooms and one bathroom and a shared inground pool. Check it out at www.AnnaMariaLifeVacationRentals.com.
Robyn Branco, Director of Mission Advancement of the Y Southcoast, says, "We look forward to our annual Reds, Whites, and Brews event. Sample local wines and beer at the Stoico/FirstFed YMCA. Enjoy live entertainment, incredible raffle prizes, food, and fun. Every dollar raised supports our annual campaign, which provides financial aid for our programs, including childcare, swim lessons, and camp.
Tickets for the event are $50 and include a personal tasting glass.
The Event Package of $100 includes a ticket to the event and a tasting glass ($50 value), two premier raffle tickets, and a sleeve length of raffle tickets.
The Premier Raffle Ticket Value Pack includes five tickets for $100.
Al La Carte includes event tickets for $50 each (includes tasting glass) and premier raffle tickets for $25 each.
For any questions about this event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vanessa Levrault at VLevrault@ymcasc.org or 508.675.9622.
You can purchase tickets in advance.
Robyn Branco
Director of Mission Advancement, YMCA Southcoast
+1 508-996-9622 ext. 128
rbranco@ymcasc.org