Make Hunger Disappear with Illusionist Lyn Dillies and The Southcoast MA YMCA September 10, 2022

Make Hunger Disappear at Zeiterion Performing Arts Center Sept. 10 with illusionist Lyn Dillies. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Southcoast The Full Plate Project.
I'm thrilled to return to the Zeiterion to use my magic to benefit the Full Plate Project by YMCA Southcoast. It's an event for families to experience my show while supporting the local community.”NEW BEDFORD, MA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Dartmouth, MA) The Dartmouth YMCA, a branch of YMCA Southcoast, is a leading community-based organization that takes great pride in providing programs and opportunities based on helping people in the area live better overall lives. The YMCA Southcoast hosts numerous fundraisers throughout the year to help members of our community. In addition, the Y would like to make people aware of the numerous programs they offer and help keep the membership fees as affordable as possible for families and individuals.
— Lyn Dillies, Illusionist
Please join us for an inspiring and fun-filled evening of magic and illusion in support of the Full Plate Project, a program of YMCA Southcoast. The event features Lyn Dillies, America’s premier female illusionist, and will certainly deliver a spectacular display of unique magic for the entire family! She has entertained audiences of all ages in the USA and Canada for over three (3) decades.
Incorporating all the spectacle and flash of a Las Vegas show into an enchanting, family-friendly event, Lyn's incredible illusions put her audiences on the edge of their seats and in the palm of her hand. Lyn has performed at venues as large as New York's Lincoln Center, as intimate as Hollywood's legendary Magic Castle, and just about everywhere. She looks forward to headlining the upcoming Making Hunger Disappear event at the Zeiterion Theater in New Bedford, MA.
In April 2020, the Greater Boston Food Bank(GBFB) reached out to the Y Southcoast in hopes of accommodating a large volume of food and automobiles to institute an emergency relief mobile market in Fall River. The response and need were overwhelming, and the Full Plate Project was born. Robyn Branco, Director of Mission Advancement of the Y Southcoast says, “We now distribute at five of our branches, support local churches and agencies with additional food, and reach over 3,000 households monthly. It is remarkable to see how the Full Plate Project has grown, and we wouldn’t be able to do any of it without our incredible volunteers -they are the heart and soul of the program.”
Although Lyn dazzles, amazes, and astounds with some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today, she does more than just wows her fans. In essence, she leaves a lasting impression on everyone she performs for with her empowering message to believe in the magic of yourself and to use your own gift to make a difference in people's lives. Lyn’s mission remains the same; to inspire and empower young people to believe in the magic within themselves and realize that anything is possible with enough dedication and hard work.
Tickets to this awesome event are available online.
Please note the VIP tickets are available and include a reception and photo opportunity with Lyn.
The Make Hunger Disappear show is 90 minutes without an intermission. It is recommended for ages six and older.
The Full Plate Project (FPP) is a collaboration between the YMCA Southcoast and the Greater Boston Food Bank to reduce food insecurity in Southeast Massachusetts.
Making Hunger Disappear with Illusionist Lyn Dillies