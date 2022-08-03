Duperon Corporation Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Wastewater solutions provider takes the lead on quality management
I’m extremely proud of the time and effort the Duperon team put into developing this process – it has become the foundation and structure of our quality system.”SAGINAW, MICH., UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duperon Corporation, a near 40-year old screening and solids handling equipment manufacturer, has been awarded International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certification for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015. This marked the company’s first ISO audit, which it completed with zero findings.
— Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation
The ISO is a global leader in developing standards across industries to keep products and processes safe, effective and sustainable. The ISO 9001:2015 certification sets the standard for a quality management system (QMS), which is achieved when an organization exhibits its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. With the majority of Duperon’s customers responsible for delivering essential water services, quality and consistency is critical and helps ensure communities are prepared, even for the harshest of conditions.
“Gaining this certification is an important part of our efforts to grow in the industrial and international markets, and the process was a great test for the reliability of the processes we have developed,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “Certification on the first audit is a big achievement and doing so with zero findings is another level of accomplishment. I’m extremely proud of the time and effort the Duperon team put into developing this process – it has become the foundation and structure of our quality system.”
Duperon’s processes and systems were evaluated by an external ISO auditor more than four days to earn the ISO 9001:2015 certification. This evaluation included a thorough review of all aspects of the company’s processes and operational practices. The ISO 9001:2015 certification further illustrates Duperon’s commitment to QMS principles, including customer focus, a collaborative approach to process development, and commitment to continuous improvement.
Duperon was recommended for registration to the ISO 9001:2015 standard on July 6, 2022 and now holds its audit certificate.
# # #
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit Duperon.com.
Tori Andrews
BB Communications Group
+1 404-406-6607
Tori.Andrews@bbcommunicationsgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn