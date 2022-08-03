Sofema Online added 1 New training to the Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma & Froze the price
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic PersuasionSOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our sister company Sofema Online has extended the Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma with the following New training:
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion
& Froze the price of 600 EUR until 30 September 2022
About the New training:
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion
Duration: Equivalent to 1/2-day classroom training
Price: 59.50 EUR
The course looks at using a positive outlook to drive strategic thinking and how to deliver a persuasive message. After completing it, delegates will be able to gain an understanding of Operational Excellence.
About the Diploma:
Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma
The Diploma brings together the following 11 separate Online Courses (each one is certificated):
1. EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Essentials for Lease Companies
2. Managing Aircraft Lease Agreements and Maintenance Reserves
3. Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lease Management for CAMO & TR Staff
4. EASA Part 21 Review for CAMO Staf
5. Logistics & Stores Inspection EASA & FAA Suspect Parts Training
6. FAA & EASA TSO – ETSO
7. AD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMO
8. FAA & EASA Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) training
9. Aviation Leadership – Negotiating Skills
10. EASA Recurrent Updates Parts (M-CAMO-145-21)
11. Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion - NEW
Notes:
- On completion of all 11 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.
- The regular price of the courses, when undertaken individually, is 1011.50 EUR. If you take them as a Diploma, the price reduces to 600 EUR.
- Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of 220 EUR – for details email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
