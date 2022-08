Sofema Online added 1 New training to the Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma & Froze the price

Sofema Online added 1 New training to the Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma and Froze the price

Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our sister company Sofema Online has extended the Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma with the following New training:Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion& Froze the price of 600 EUR until 30 September 2022About the New training:Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic PersuasionDuration: Equivalent to 1/2-day classroom trainingPrice: 59.50 EURThe course looks at using a positive outlook to drive strategic thinking and how to deliver a persuasive message. After completing it, delegates will be able to gain an understanding of Operational Excellence.About the Diploma:The Diploma brings together the following 11 separate Online Courses (each one is certificated):1. EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Essentials for Lease Companies2. Managing Aircraft Lease Agreements and Maintenance Reserves3. Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lease Management for CAMO & TR Staff4. EASA Part 21 Review for CAMO Staf5. Logistics & Stores Inspection EASA & FAA Suspect Parts Training6. FAA & EASA TSO – ETSO7. AD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMO8. FAA & EASA Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) training9. Aviation Leadership – Negotiating Skills10. EASA Recurrent Updates Parts (M-CAMO-145-21)11. Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – The Art of Strategic Persuasion - NEWNotes:- On completion of all 11 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.- The regular price of the courses, when undertaken individually, is 1011.50 EUR. If you take them as a Diploma, the price reduces to 600 EUR.- Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of 220 EUR – for details email team@sassofia.comGain a wide understanding of Technical Leasing Obligations and Technical Management Requirements – Register here