UPDATE: Bret Libby has been safely located.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.



The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am. He is a white male, 5’09”, 172 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Libby has been in crisis for at least the last two days. He was last seen walking into the woods off of Jo Mary Road around 12:00 am. Libby was not wearing clothing at the time. If anyone sees Libby please do not approach him. Call 911 or the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207.945.4636.

