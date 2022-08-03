Alex Roa’s Culture Club disrupts the creator economy for good
In less than one year 20-year-old Houston entrepreneur builds the world’s most comprehensive influencer network helping businesses of all sizesHOUSTON, TX, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer marketing, once the purview of only a few select brands looking to attract those under 25, has exploded onto the scene in recent years.
In 2022 alone, the industry will generate over $16 billion in revenue.
Taking advantage of that explosive growth, in just 12 short months, Alex Roa, the 20-year-old entrepreneur behind The Culture Club, has created a unique entry point for influencer marketing. And one that can connect legacy brands with the correct tools to make influencer marketing work for businesses, young or old, attracting customers of all ages and demographics.
“With The Culture Club, I wanted to find ways to bring influencer marketing to more than just massive lifestyle brands and other established legacy businesses,” said Alex Roa, president and founder of The Culture Club.
“As the industry grows, so will demand,” he continued. “With perhaps the largest stable of influencers worldwide attached to The Culture Club, we are poised to help make effective social media marketing available to businesses of all sizes and locations.”
Roa delivers his cutting-edge brand of influencer marketing, by focusing on the aggregate, instead of a sole influencer.
“The major influencers, the ones with 10’s or 100’s of millions of followers, are increasingly in demand,” Roa said. “So, at The Culture Club, instead of connecting businesses with one big-name influencer, we look for those up and comers, or niche influencers with significant followings but not large enough to interest the biggest industry names.”
By assembling lesser-known influencers, he said he can create marketing solutions that can have the same effect as a top-tier influencer at a fraction of the price.
“The biggest names attract huge prices,” Roa said. “And they are worth it all day long. But if you can combine ten influencers with a million followers each, you can have the same impact as one influencer with 10 million followers, often at a fraction of the cost.”
This approach to influencer marketing will “completely change the landscape of the creator economy” , says Roa, as the lower cost of entry allows more brands than ever to wade into influencer marketing.
And with The Culture Club, Roa helps businesses of all types take advantage of that lower cost of entry with a scalable model that takes advantage of what is arguably the largest group of influencers globally.
“Our network of influencers covers every continent and most countries,” Roa said. “With that network, we can reach over 1 billion users with our growing base of diverse talent, and we can use it to help any business, large or small, break into what is likely to be the most important advertising space of the decade.”
For more information about The Culture Club, visit the company’s website, thecultureclub.us.
