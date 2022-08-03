Data Fabric Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data fabric market size is expected to grow to $4.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%. The rising volumes and variety of organizational data are significantly contributing to the growth of the data fabric market.

The data fabric market consists of sales of data fabric solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of data services that handle data using a network-based architecture instead of point-to-point connections. It is a powerful architecture, which monitors and manages the data and applications regardless of location. Data fabric is used for data management, which helps to integrate data from various sources and analyze it seamlessly in one place. It is widely used by organizations to provide a comprehensive view of business and customers across an organization through disparate data sets in real-time and historical, and finally processed automatically in an efficient way.

Global Data Fabric Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the data fabric market. New technologies are launched and products are advanced to provide better and more efficient products to the customers. For instance, in October 2021, NetApp, Inc., a US-based hybrid cloud data services and data management company that offers cloud data services for the management of applications and data both online and offline, announced new features and enhancements to help businesses upgrade their existing IT infrastructure and boost digitalization by delivering new secure ways to consume and operate data services on-premises and in the cloud. These features include enhanced data services, ONTAP data management software enhancements, and more flexible consumption options.

Global Data Fabric Market Segments

The global data fabric market is segmented:

By Type: Disk-Based Data Fabric, In-Memory Data Fabric

By Component: Software, Service

By Application: Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Business Process Management

By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Government

By Geography: The global data fabric market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global data fabric market report here

Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data fabric market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global data fabric market, data fabric market share, data fabric market segments and geographies, data fabric market players, data fabric market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data fabric market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Informatica, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Talend S.A., Dell Technologies, HP Enterprise, Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software, VMware, K2View, Syncsort, CluedIn ApS, Idera Inc., Nexla Inc., QOMPLX Inc., Starburst Data Inc., Stardog Union Inc., and Trifacta.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

