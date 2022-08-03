Strategies For Global Food Safety Testing Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food safety testing market size is expected to grow from $19.32 billion in 2021 to $21.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. As per TBRC’s food safety testing industry research the market size is expected to grow to $29.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The rise in demand for convenience and processed foods is expected to drive the food testing market.

The food safety testing market consists of sales of food and beverage testing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which refers to the process of scientifically describing the management, quality, and storage of food to determine if it is safe for consumption. Food safety testing is usually the last step of the food production chain and is essential to guarantee that the food is liberated from physical, synthetic, and natural dangers.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the food safety testing market. Advancements and development of smart testing techniques in the field of analytical chemistry designed to provide accurate and cost-effective analytical solutions are being adopted by food and beverage manufacturers all around the globe. These testing systems can be effectively integrated into routine food screening protocols at each stage of the production and manufacturing processes.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segments

The global food safety testing market is segmented:

By Contaminant: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), Toxins, Others

By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

By Application: Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, Dairy and Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals and Grains

By Geography: The global food safety testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food safety testing global market overviews, food safety testing market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global food safety testing market, food safety testing global market share, food safety testing global market segments and geographies, food safety testing global market players, food safety testing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food safety testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, AsureQuality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, DNV GL, NSF International, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, The Socotec Group, and Aspirata.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

