Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,120 in the last 365 days.

SPECIAL OPERATIONS / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22H1000248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                            

STATION: Headquarters – Special Operations                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 3, 2022, at approximately 0130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Julio Ramos                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2022, at approximately 0130 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violate several marked lane violations to the point where the operator nearly struck a guardrail. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Julio Ramos (22) of Middlebury, VT. Further investigation into the matter resulted in Ramos being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, he was subsequently transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Ramos was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 15, 2022, at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

SPECIAL OPERATIONS / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.