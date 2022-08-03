SPECIAL OPERATIONS / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22H1000248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Headquarters – Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 3, 2022, at approximately 0130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of New Haven
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Julio Ramos
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2022, at approximately 0130 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violate several marked lane violations to the point where the operator nearly struck a guardrail. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Julio Ramos (22) of Middlebury, VT. Further investigation into the matter resulted in Ramos being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, he was subsequently transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Ramos was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 15, 2022, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.