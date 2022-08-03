St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004240
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 2nd 2022 at 2108 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Road, Highgate
ACUSED: Joseph Shedrick
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 2nd 2022 at 2108 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a residence along Carter Hill Road in the town of Highgate. Subsequent investigation revealed, Joseph Shedrick was at the residence in question in violation of an active no trespass order. Ultimately, Shedrick was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on September 27th 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: September 27th 2022 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None