St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22A2004240                    

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                        

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 2nd 2022 at 2108 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Road, Highgate

 

ACUSED: Joseph Shedrick

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 2nd 2022 at 2108 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a residence along Carter Hill Road in the town of Highgate. Subsequent investigation revealed, Joseph Shedrick was at the residence in question in violation of an active no trespass order. Ultimately, Shedrick was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on September 27th 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charge.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: September 27th 2022 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

 

