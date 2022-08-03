Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A4005906

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                           

 

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2022 @ approximately 1800 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St. Johnsbury

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Alger                                                 

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Trask                                              

 

AGE: 50

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 VT

 

ACCUSED: Eric Trask                                            

 

AGE: 47

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute between neighbors. Investigation revealed that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, causing public disturbance. All parties were issued citation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 @ 0800            

 

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


