St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Multiple Offenders
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2022 @ approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Michael Alger
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
ACCUSED: Michael Trask
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VT
ACCUSED: Eric Trask
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute between neighbors. Investigation revealed that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, causing public disturbance. All parties were issued citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 @ 0800
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111