St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2022 @ approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Michael Alger

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

ACCUSED: Michael Trask

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VT

ACCUSED: Eric Trask

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute between neighbors. Investigation revealed that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, causing public disturbance. All parties were issued citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/22 @ 0800

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.