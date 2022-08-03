Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,001 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: Fifth Circuit (Kauai) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

LIHUE, HI – The Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation for independent counsel shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the state of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a resume by Friday, September 30, 2022, to:

Chief Judge Randal Valenciano 

3970 Kaana Street, Suite 306 

Lihue, Hawaii, 96766 

Fax number:  808-482-2662 

# # #

Media Contact:

Jan Kagehiro
Office:  808-539-4914
Mobile:  808-260-5423
[email protected]

You just read:

Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: Fifth Circuit (Kauai) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.