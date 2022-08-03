Crash/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4004122
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 / 2118 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: Benson
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Needham Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Derek Ray Horn
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hillsdale, MI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: none
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 01, 2022, at approximately 2118 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Vermont 22a in the Town of Benson.
Upon arrival, Trooper learned vehicle 1 (Horn) was traveling north on 22a. Vehicle 1 was towing a camper to South Burlington. Vehicle 1 attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway. Vehicle 1 left the east side of the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Vehicle 1 was pulled back onto the roadway and was able to be driven away from the scene.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Benson Fire Department.