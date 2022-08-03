Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,999 in the last 365 days.

Crash/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22B4004122                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland                                       

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 / 2118 hours

STREET: Vermont  Route 22A

TOWN: Benson

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Needham Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Derek Ray Horn

AGE: 33     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hillsdale, MI

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: none

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On August 01, 2022, at approximately 2118 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Vermont 22a in the Town of Benson.

Upon arrival, Trooper learned vehicle 1 (Horn) was traveling north on 22a.  Vehicle 1 was towing a camper to South Burlington.  Vehicle 1 attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway.  Vehicle 1 left the east side of the roadway and came to rest off the roadway.  Vehicle 1 was pulled back onto the roadway and was able to be driven away from the scene.  

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Benson Fire Department.

 

 

You just read:

Crash/ Rutland Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.