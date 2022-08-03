Crash/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4004122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 / 2118 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Benson

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Needham Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Derek Ray Horn

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hillsdale, MI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: none

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 01, 2022, at approximately 2118 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Vermont 22a in the Town of Benson.

Upon arrival, Trooper learned vehicle 1 (Horn) was traveling north on 22a. Vehicle 1 was towing a camper to South Burlington. Vehicle 1 attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway. Vehicle 1 left the east side of the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Vehicle 1 was pulled back onto the roadway and was able to be driven away from the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Benson Fire Department.