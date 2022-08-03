Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 700 Block of 15th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:40 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, 23-year-old Nyjell Lewis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.