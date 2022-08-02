Opinion: Lawyers trying to strangle alternative legal advicespanspan lang= about=/user/18 typeof=schema:Person property=schema:name datatype=Corren, Blaine/span/span spanTue, 08/02/2022 - 11:19/span div diva href=/search?f%5B0%5D=news_type%3A134 rel=nofollowNewsLink/a/div /div divp“Scope of practice” conflicts are common in the California Legislature and one is a bill that would forbid the State Bar from exploring alternative legal services./p /div div divRelated Links/div div diva href=https://calmatters.org/commentary/2022/08/lawyers-trying-to-strangle-alternative-legal-advice/Opinion: Lawyers trying to strangle alternative legal advice/a/div /div /div div divSorting Weight/div div0/div /div div divHas been sent/div divOff/div /div