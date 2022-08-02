A conversation with California's chief justice

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced last week that she would step down in January after 12 years at the helm of the state’s Supreme Court. I recently spoke to Cantil-Sakauye, 62, about her career and her decision to retire. We also talked about what’s been happening at the U.S. Supreme Court, including the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and what’s next for her and California’s judicial system.