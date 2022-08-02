Golden Section Invests in SquareStack
Golden Section of Houston has invested in Chicago-based start-up SquareStack to drive expansion and growth.
We continue to attract new investors in our current raise and with Golden Section on the team, we certainly are generating a lot of new interest by investors here in the Midwest.”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Golden Section is pleased to announce the newest addition to our portfolio of companies: SquareStack. Led by seasoned startup founder, Bill Furlong and highly proven tech leader, Hod Pharis, SquareStack tackles the challenges small to medium business (SMBs) face with organizing and identifying key metrics coming from a variety of tech tools that they currently use,” said Katie Gregory, Director, Investments - Golden Section. “We're excited to partner with SquareStack on its journey solving the inherent issues small businesses face when digitizing their workflows and becoming increasingly tech enabled.” Kristen Phillips, Executive Director - Golden Section said.
— Bill Furlong
The SMB is now relying critically on their tech stack. And The Cloud, especially in the Covid era, is becoming ubiquitous and a requirement for any business of any size. The SMB needs more feedback than ever to make smart decisions on changing out or adding new software to their stack.
SquareStack's Business Apps Command Center combines single sign-on, real time data analytics, and business app reviews into a single dashboard allowing for improved decision making and business insight.
“There is no replacement for creative founders who have lived experience. We love partnering with these kinds of founders. Bill Furlong is a perfect example of such a founder. He and his team have also run small businesses. We are confident that this team will continue driving success and adding value for their customers, their team, and their industry," said Phillips.
Furlong said, "We are very excited to be partnered with Golden Section. Not only has their investment validated our business model and progress to date but their specific expertise working with B2B SaaS companies is a big upside for our business going forward. The combination of their investment along with their technology expertise via their Golden Section Studios will accelerate SquareStack's growth plan. We're confident that with their deep B2B Saas expertise and impressive track record of success, Golden Section is the right partner for this next step in our journey."
"We continue to attract new investors in our current raise and with Golden Section on the team, we certainly are generating a lot of new interest by investors here in the Midwest. We are now able to scale our team, invest in our platform and engage many more associations, publishers and tech vendor partners who serve small business communities. It’s an exciting time for our team and partners; back to work!” said Furlong.
Golden Section is a Houston-based venture capital fund started by experienced business software founders that invests in early-stage B2B SaaS companies. The fund aims to partner with founders, pre-seed to post sale, through a differentiated offering to reduce confusion and chaos, augment team expertise, with an emphasis on capital efficiency, balance, and revenue growth. Our mission is to journey together with founders towards their meaningful exit. https://www.goldensection.com
SquareStack is an Apps Management and Discovery Platform created for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). SquareStack’s SaaS platform solves the critical issues of integrating, and organizing existing software, explicitly extracting the value they claim to offer as well as sourcing and adding new relevant apps that will drive further efficiencies. The Company distributes its solution via associations and business media companies that integrate the solution into their membership suite. The US Chamber of Commerce and Sunshine Enterprise are a few of their partners. The businesses’ prior investors include Propellant Ventures and Keiretsu Forum along with a number of industry angel investors. https://squarestack.com
