Insigniam Named One of the Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2022
Insigniam is proud to announce being named one of The Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2022 by The Consulting Report.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam is proud to announce being named one of The Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2022 by The Consulting Report. The list of consulting firms is selected by nominations and proprietary research.
“This year’s awardees comprise some of the most trusted and influential professional services firms in the world. These firms help their clients solve their biggest problems, capitalize on opportunities, and in some cases, avoid costly mistakes. In a world changing faster than ever in nearly every respect, from technologically to culturally, consulting firms serve as an indispensable partner for any organization navigating its path to success.” – The Consulting Report
The Consulting Report describes Insigniam as having an organization transformation practice that has a core value proposition of enabling clients to “build a bond and collaboration” and new thinking and novel approaches to move the transformation initiative through all stages needed for effective execution. The report also acknowledged Insigniam for investing deeply in training and fostering entrepreneurship in its own employees so they can bring the most impactful solutions to their clients.
“We thank The Consulting Report for the recognition of Insigniam having pioneered organizational transformation. We are honored to be in the great company of the other 49 firms that were selected. Our nearly four decades of experience in partnering with executives around the world leaves us with profound respect for our clients who dedicate themselves to generating bold new futures for their organizations.” -Nathan Rosenberg Co-Founding Partner, Insigniam
The full report can be found at: https://www.theconsultingreport.com/the-top-50-consulting-firms-of-2022/
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam, an international management consulting firm, pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About The Consulting Report
Since their inception, The Consulting Report awards (“TCR Awards”, “Awards”, or in the case of singular use “TCR Award”, “Award”) have achieved industry wide recognition among corporate executives, management consultants, CTOs, CIOs, IT services professionals, institutional investors, and private capital firms among other consulting industry participants. Today they are among the respected and sought-after professional awards a consulting industry executive, company, or professional can attain.
Their prestige, acknowledged within the consulting industry, has grown over the years because industry participants recognize a TCR Award is based solely on professional achievement and because care has been taken to preserve the integrity of a TCR Award. Specifically, TCR takes great care in its selection of awardees and actively manages the use and reference to a TCR Award in promotion, advertising, and other forms of publicity.
Natalie Rahn
Insigniam
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn