Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,432 in the last 365 days.

HAVEN LIGHTING WINS PRESTIGIOUS FAST 55 AWARD FOR ASTRONOMICAL REVENUE GROWTH

Haven Lighting

Haven Lighting

Business Courier has named Greater Cincinnati company, Haven Lighting as a winner of its 2022 Fast 55 award in the $5.1 to $10 million revenue category.

Haven Lighting, at its core, is about user experience.”
— Chris McCoy, Founder

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within six years of its founding, Haven Lighting has already placed itself in the list of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati area twice.

The region’s premier ranking program, Fast 55 recognizes companies that demonstrate high revenue growth. In the last season, Haven Lighting was a finalist in the $5.1 to $10 million category and this time, the company has been declared a winner in the same category.

The company’s rapid rise to the top can be attributed to its commitment to constant innovation and user experience. Its deep understanding of client needs combined with its vertically integrated product development has firmly established Haven Lighting as a leader in the smart landscape lighting industry.

With a range of products that cater to residential and commercial clients, the company develops expert software and hardware landscape lighting solutions in-house. This approach enables Haven Lighting to get direct feedback from the clients it serves and develop solutions that meet those needs.

Its product line of smart landscape lighting solutions and cloud-based communication systems make it extremely easy for clients to install, operate, and maintain their exterior lighting.

Speaking of its new product line and brand-new app, Haven Lighting Founder, Chris McCoy said, “Haven Lighting, at its core, is about user experience.”

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first-of-its-kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and more convenient way to light up their homes and businesses.

Chris McCoy
Haven Lighting
email us here

You just read:

HAVEN LIGHTING WINS PRESTIGIOUS FAST 55 AWARD FOR ASTRONOMICAL REVENUE GROWTH

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.