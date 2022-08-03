Employees Want to Find a Win-Win Solution When Resolving Conflict at Work
Niagara Institute survey reveals how professionals approach conflict resolution in the workplaceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conflict is bound to happen in the workplace. So, the real question isn’t if conflict will arise but how conflict is resolved when colleagues disagree. Niagara Institute, the industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, assessed the conflict management styles of professionals and uncovered that 59.8% of those surveyed reported using the collaborating conflict management style when resolving conflict at work.
To gather these results, Niagara Institute administered a conflict management styles assessment and studied the responses from 716 participants from (March 2022 to June 2022). The assessment was completed by participants from 36 countries, with the highest participation rates among those in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
“There is a perception that conflict at work should be avoided at all cost for the negative effects it can have,” said Niagara Institute’s Executive Director, Gavin Brown. “However, our survey indicates the majority of professionals are not looking for a fight; instead, they approach conflict resolution intending to collaborate to find a mutually beneficial solution, which can lead to better decisions and outcomes.”
Additionally, when a disagreement does arise between colleagues, the professionals surveyed said they’re focused on restoring harmony as soon as possible.
“It is great to uncover that professionals approach conflict with the intentions of collaborating on an outcome and restoring harmony with their peers,” added Gavin. “Yet, without the right tools and skills to resolve conflict at work, the best intentions going into conflict resolution may not result in the outcome everyone desires.”
Companies must consider building soft skills such as listening, empathy, and collaboration in their employees to ensure when conflict at work does happen; it will be resolved positively. By doing so, leaders and workers alike will be better equipped to reflect, debate, negotiate, and work together to find win-win solutions.
Read the complete report here: https://www.niagarainstitute.com/blog/workplace-conflict-statistics
For more information about this toolkit or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+15198596422 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other