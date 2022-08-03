NovoaGlobal® Awarded Traffic Safety Enforcement Contract with City of DuPont, Washington

NovoaGlobal signs contract with Dupont, Washington for traffic safety enforcement

DuPont contracts for traffic safety enforcement

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated School Zone Speed and Red Light Enforcement

DUPONT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of DuPont, Washington to implement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal offers its Vision Zero solutions to the City of DuPont.

NovoaGlobal was selected to provide the traffic safety program adding to its existing programs in Washington State. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Tacoma, Fife, and Tukwila, Washington. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at schools and intersections to keep loved ones safe.

“We are proud to be selected by DuPont for the school zone speed and red light traffic enforcement program and look forward to the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of DuPont,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

