57,660 samples collected as of 15:00 today (2 August) among key groups and those leaving home for work; 18,636 returned as negative

MACAU, August 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for key groups and those who need to leave home for work, a total of 57,660 samples have been collected as of 15:00 today (2 August); among them, 18,636 samples have been analysed, and their results are negative. From yesterday to 15:00 today, a cumulative total of 269,162 samples have been collected.

NAT sampling is not considered as a prerequisite for going to work, and employers are encouraged to exercise discretion and allow employees/staff to go for testing during working hours which helps to divert flow of people. Meanwhile, the employers or working units should collect information and confirm that their employees/staff have been sampled within 24 hours (for key groups) or 72 hours (for people leaving home for work).