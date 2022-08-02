Arrangements for PSP’s External Services from 2 August

MACAU, August 2 - In view that the transmission risk of the novel coronavirus has reduced substantially, public service departments resume normal operation from 2 August, while adopting certain measures in response to the epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the health authorities. To this end, all individuals should note that they have to wear a standards-compliant mask, undergo a temperature check and present a green health code when entering the Public Security Police Force (PSP) facilities, or they may be refused entry.

Details of the PSP‘s external services are as follows:

I External immigration services

Starting from 2 August, the Residence and Stay Affairs Department of PSP will resume its full services. In order to avoid crowd gathering, service users should make appointments in advance via the online systems, and come over to process the formalities according to the scheduled appointments (Immigration Building in Pac On, Taipa:

(https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/WebReserveSystem/ChooseService.aspx;

Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands:

(https://www.csraem.gov.mo/csrbooking/#/add/byaddressstep2)) or by calling 28725488.

Individuals (non-resident workers, family members of non-resident workers, non-resident students, etc.) whose “Special Authorization to Stay” have already expired during the limited service period (from 20 June to 1 August) or those who were not able to apply for their “Special Authorization to Stay” in the above period, are required to come to process the said formalities tomorrow (2 August) or on the date notified by PSP. Failure to do so may result in overstaying.

Those who were not able to make application for “Residence Authorization” or process its renewal application during the above-mentioned period (from 20 June to 1 August) are required to come to process the said formalities tomorrow (2 August) or on the date notified by PSP.

II. Traffic Department’s external services

Processing of traffic violations: For minor violations by motorists, violations in respect of vehicle insurance, violations leading to impounding of vehicles and related fees and use of vehicles in the provision of a remunerated service for a purpose other than that authorized or registered (commonly known as illegal car hire service), motorists should process the formalities in person at the Macao Traffic Department or the Taipa Traffic Station. Other traffic violation fines can be paid via electronic channels (mobile app “ePolice”, Macao One Account, Internet, BOC Express/BOCNET, info-kiosks “CityGuide”, etc.). Application for traffic violations SMS notification service: Applications can only be made via the mobile app “ePolice” and the Internet. Relevant service points of the Traffic Department will be suspended. Registration of Hong Kong and international driving licences will be available only with prior booking via

https://www.fsm.gov.mo/webdtrs/Licence/ChooseService.aspx

Application for and collection of documentary proof of traffic accident will remain as usual.

For any doubts, please call 28374214.

Application for licences

The following services will be provided on a limited scale with a telephone appointment

Private Security Business Licence Self-protection Licence Security Guard ID Card Licence for Use and Carry of Self-defence Firearms Licence for Use and Carry of Weapons for Competition use Permit for Storage of Decorative and Collectible Weapons Permit for Trade/Transfer of Firearms Permit for Purchase of Bullets Import/Export Permit for Weapons, Ammunitions, Explosives or Replica Firearms Licence for Commercial Establishment for Trade of Arms and Ammunitions Firecrackers Discharge Permit Rockets and Fireworks Discharge Licence Declaration of firearms

Telephone booking hotlines:

Private Security Enterprise Section: 88970934; Arms and Ammunitions Section: 88970925/88970926