Application period for the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s “Scripts in Focus” and “Echo Programme” has been extended to this Friday (5 August)

MACAU, August 2 - In line with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, the deadline for applications for the “Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme” and the “Echo Programme · Music Composition and Lyrics Creative Camp” organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been extended to this Friday (5 August) at 5pm. The programmes will be rescheduled to a later date, and the exact dates will be announced later.

Interested parties who wish to submit an application must make an appointment by phone in advance. The hotline is open from 9am to 1pm and 2:30pm to 5:45pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1pm and 2:30pm to 5:30pm on Fridays. The hotline for the “Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Programme” is 8399 6295 / 8399 6256, and the hotline for the “Echo Programme · Music Composition and Lyrics Creative Camp” is 8399 6275. For details of the programmes, please visit IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo) or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website (www.macaucci.gov.mo). Application requirements and forms are also available on the websites. For enquiries, please call the relevant hotline during office hours.

IC will closely monitor the epidemic situation and make necessary arrangements in due course in accordance with the relevant guidelines issued by the health authorities.

For the latest information about IC, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, follow “IC Art” page on Facebook or its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.