Health Bureau announces health services arrangement from 2 August

MACAU, August 2 - To cooperate with the anti-epidemic measures of the MSAR Government, starting from 2 August, all individuals who intend to enter Conde de São Januário General Hospital, Health Centres, Health Stations or other medical institutions under the Health Bureau – including staff and visitors – will not be required to present the result of rapid antigen self-test upon entry; however, they must still present a valid Macao Health Code, wear a surgical mask or a higher standard mask, undergo body temperature checking, scan the venue QR code, and comply with other anti-epidemic measures. Adjustment will be made in a timely manner according to the guidelines of CDC.

From 2 August, the health services, drug replenishment and other services of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital, Health Centres and Health Stations will be arranged as follows:

1. Conde de São Januário General Hospital

1. Resumption of normal medical services

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station);

Inpatient service and surgical operations;

Specialist outpatient services (except for health education talks and relevant services).

2. Medical examination services

For blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology, radiological examinations and other examination services, users should attend according to the date and time as notified by the hospital via phone call or text message.

3. Arrangement for drug replenishment

Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy provides services as normal: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 21:00; Saturday from 09:00 to 18:00.

For residents whose drug is insufficient and require prescription of specialized drugs, they may call 8390 6000 (if the lines are busy, please leave your message, the staff will reply asap) or register at the CHCSJ Main Lobby during office hours. Patients will be notified via text message when such drugs have been prescribed, they may collect the drugs by presenting the text message received at contracted pharmacies or Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy.

For Macao residents living in the Mainland China, their families or friends may collect drugs on their behalf, and then deliver to them by post. Before mailing, please take note of relevant policies of mailing drug packages in the residing place of the recipient, as well as necessary proofs to be presented, e.g. drug prescription receipt or identification document. For urgent situation, it is advised to seek medical attention at current residing place.

Urgent drug delivery service will be provided for citizens in quarantine hotels.

4. Visiting service resumes on limited scale

A maximum of 2 visitors per patient will be allowed at one time; no visitors under five years old are permitted at present.

5. Arrangement for affected services

Outpatient, treatment, or examination services

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination services at the CHCSJ due to the suspension of services between 20 June and 1 August will continue to be attended by telephone consultation, or be rescheduled with the new arrangement advised via text message.

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 (office hours) or 8390 3600 (non-office hours).

2. Health Centres, Health Stations, Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants, Blood Transfusion Centre, Pubic Health Laboratory (LSP), and Medical Activity Licensing Unit

1. Health Centres, Health Stations, and Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants

(1) Resume normal medical services;

(2) Arrangement for affected services:

• Drug replenishment

Doctors-on-duty in health centres will prescribe drugs for patients in need, and the concerned patients will be notified via phone call for collection of drugs at the health centres.

• Pre-natal healthcare, obstetrics scan, first prenatal visit, and child vaccination service

For those who are unable to receive related services at the health center as scheduled due to the above arrangements, the health center will notify the new appointment date by telephone in an orderly manner.

• Enquiries

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiries, members of the public may contact relevant health centres during office hours: Fai Chi Kei Health Centre (2856 2922), Hac Sa Wan Health Centre (2841 3178), Ilha Verde Health Centre (2831 0033), Tap Seac Health Centre (2852 2232), Praia do Manduco Health Centre (2831 3418), Hoi Pong Health Centre (2892 0024), Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre (2850 0400), Ocean Gardens Health Centre (2881 3089), Seac Pai Van Health Centre (2850 2001), Coloane Health Station (2888 2176).

2. Blood Transfusion Centre

The Blood Transfusion Centre will provide blood donation service as normal from 2 August, and will open from Monday to Sunday. To avoid long waiting time, citizens intending to donate blood are advised to make an appointment on the Blood Transfusion Centre’s website first. For enquiries, please call 2828 6699.

Besides, the blood donation bus will stop in the area between Edifício Banco Luso Internacional and the Macau Sqaure (Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, Macau) as usual, on 1 August (Tuesday) from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm., to provide blood donation services to the public.

3. Public Health Laboratory (LSP)

Normal functioning will be resumed from 2 August.

Medical Activity Licensing Unit

Normal public services will be resumed from 2 August, license renewals can be processed through the online renewal system. If there is a need for in-person services, citizens must first make an appointment by phone or email, and then arrive at the Medical Activity Licensing Unit as scheduled after receiving appointment confirmation. For appointment making and enquiries, please call 2871 3734 or 2871 3735, or email utlap@ssm.gov.mo. Address: 2/F, Block 1 of Edifício Cheng I at Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Macao (Ilha Verde Health Centre).

3. COVID-19 Vaccination Services

1. Vaccination hours during working days

Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station: from 09:00 to 17:30;

All Health Centres and Health Stations: from 08:30 to 12:30, and from 14:30 to 17:30

2. Vaccination hours during non-working days and public holidays