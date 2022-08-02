Charleston Barnes & Noble to Host Chris Singleton for Reading on Aug. 13
My hometown of Charleston has been incredibly supportive of me over the years, so I’m honored to be able to share the book with our community at Barnes & Noble Westwood,”CHARLESTON, S.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnes & Noble Booksellers will welcome former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton for an in-store reading and signing of his new book, “Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game,” on Saturday, Aug. 13 at noon at Barnes & Noble Westwood (1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd).
“Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game” takes readers on a multicultural world tour to meet the nations and players who have pushed baseball to international popularity. The book showcases the melting pot of countries and cultures that have embraced the sport, while exploring diverse topics, including what fans eat at Japanese baseball stadiums, how a gold rush brought baseball to Australia and why South Korean games are allowed to end in a tie and more.
“My hometown of Charleston has been incredibly supportive of me over the years, so I’m honored to be able to share the book with our community at Barnes & Noble Westwood,” Singleton said. “I thoroughly enjoyed writing ‘Baseball Around the World’ and can’t wait to read it with my local fans, readers and supporters.”
Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and now serves as the Charleston RiverDogs' director of community outreach in addition to traveling the country as a motivational speaker and student-achievement specialist. He has spoken to more than 150,000 students and teachers across the country and has been featured on Lifetime, ESPN, USA Today, CNN, Fox News and many other outlets after he rose to fame under the most tragic of circumstances.
On June 17, 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered, along with eight other victims, by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written two additional books: “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” a tribute to Singleton's late mother; “Your Life Matters,” a story about the empowerment of black children; and “Baseball Around The World: How The World Plays The Game.” “Different” was a best seller in its category and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.
At the Aug. 13 event, fans will have an opportunity to purchase “Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game.” Singleton will also be available after the reading for a book signing.
For more information about the event, please visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/.
