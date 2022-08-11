The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges the Forward Summit and its Donors
The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges the Forward Summit and its DonorsOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Ottawa, ON) Aug. 11, 2022 – The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Forward Summit and its Donors. Thanks to the support, the LHF can produce more education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Forward Summit is an Indigenous-led, multi-day conference dedicated to advancing economic partnerships, discovering opportunities for change and supporting national relations between Canada’s industry leaders and Indigenous Communities. The 2022 Forward Summit, held at the Grey Eagle Event Centre in Tsuut’ina Nation, welcomed over 900 attendees to Canada’s largest and most influential event centred on progressing economic Reconciliation. They hosted over 100 expert thought-leaders, over 40 exhibitors, and participants from across Canada. Forward Summit looks forward to welcoming you back in March 2023 and bringing Forward Summit out East in 2024.
The LHF had the honour to participate in the Forward Summit in May 2022, where they got to connect with many participants, including Elders, Chiefs and Indigenous Artisans to raise awareness about the impacts of Residential and Day School in order to address ongoing racism. LHF also had the opportunity to conduct a Silent Auction that raised $7,000 which will be used to produce more educational materials and projects that support Survivors.
The Silent Auction would not have been possible without Miki Reeder, CEO at The Connect Partnership Group Ltd., who was an invaluable help to the LHF with his assistance in coordinating the silent auction and making the whole thing possible. As well, this auction would not have been successful without all the incredible people who donated amazing prizes: Agu Athletics, Alberta Craft Council, Asha Bear, Jessica Desmoulin, Teresa Edwards, GlobalFest, Hillberg & Berk, Kokom Scrunchies, Pie Junkie and Bakery, Brenda Powder, Keevin Rider, Melrene Saloy, Ken Shepherd, Robin Sterling, SunnyCider House, and Walter White.
“I am so thankful to the Forward Summit for featuring the LHF at the Summit and for allowing us to have a silent auction. As a national organization, it is important to partner with allies and for the LHF to attend events in the west where so many Indigenous face discrimination and where we can take action to dispel myths and talk about Canada’s real history to foster Reconciliation,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
