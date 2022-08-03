SEO vs PPC: How They Work to Increase Qualified Leads
Both SEO and PPC can effectively drive traffic to your website and both methods are at their best when used in tandem. For that reason, PPC and SEO both deserve a spot in your marketing plan.
To understand how PPC and SEO work together, we need to understand them separately.
Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC) is an effective way to appear in search results immediately. The most common types of PPC campaigns are Display ads and Search ads.
Display ads get your brand in front of more people than any other kind of advertisement in a budget-friendly way. They generate large amounts of free impressions that build familiarity with your brand. You only pay for clicks, so your final budget will often be much lower than comparable search ads.
Search ads are ideal for converting qualified leads from your display ad campaigns. Instead of displaying an image, search ads emulate organic results—driving clicks.
You pay for the traffic generated by PPC advertising, but the conversions you receive are usually worth the cost. This makes PPC ideal for driving traffic to new websites or primary product pages.
Now that you understand PPC basics, let’s look into SEO.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a method of optimizing a website to improve search engine result page (SERP) rankings.
SEO, unlike PPC, takes time to correctly implement—even if best practices are strictly adhered to. Furthermore, SEO is not a one-time effort. It's a constant work in progress.
So, how do SEO and PPC work together to improve the results you see from both?
Like most other digital marketing questions, the answer comes back to one root cause—search engine algorithms. Google and most other search engines rank sites that offer a “good user experience.”
PPC tells search engine algorithms how customers interact and engage with your website. Increased traffic tells search engine algorithms that customers enjoy what you offer.
SEO tells search algorithms that you have a relevant, high-quality website. Use SEO and PPC together to build a powerful, digital marketing strategy for any business.
JTech Communications is a digital marketing and custom website design agency with over 25 years of experience. The JTech Communications team is constantly growing and improving the resources they can offer to their clients—like this short guide to using PPC and SEO.
Are you looking for help with your digital marketing? The digital marketing team at JTech Communications can help with SEO and PPC—reach out and tell them about your business today!
