Westlake Mayor JohnPaul “JP” O’Connor and 13 Other Current and Former Mayors Endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern
A big election is right around the corner. It will decide our next Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6. For this race, the choice is clear - Michelle Oyola McGovern is the leader we need!”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westlake Mayor JohnPaul “JP” O’Connor has endorsed Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.
The Westlake Mayor joins the following 13 other current and former Mayors:
• Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto
• Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson
• South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles
• Pahokee Mayor Keith W. Babb
• Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores
• Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Chelsea Reed
• West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James
• North palm Beach Mayor Deborah Searcy
• Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga
• Former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster
• Former Wellington Mayor Tom Wenham
• Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis
“A big election is right around the corner. It will decide our next Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6. For this race, the choice is clear - Michelle Oyola McGovern is the leader we need for our western communities!
Michelle is a mom, a tireless advocate, and an experienced problem solver who has made a difference in the lives of so many in our community. Through her work as State Director for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, Michelle gained valuable on-the-ground experience fixing problems that others only talked about solving.
I trust Michelle to:
• Fight for the extension of State Road 7 to improve traffic flow in the western communities
• Oppose overdevelopment and protect our quality of life
• Protect our environment and the Ag Reserve
• Ensure our community and residents are involved in decision making
I proudly endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern and am joined by 13 other current and former Mayors and over 55 local leaders. See the full list here. Michelle's high level of community support is a genuine testament to her active service and shows how her work has affected change in so many places, and for so many people. I ask that you join me in supporting Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission and urge you to vote for her on or before August 23rd!”
Michelle's campaign continues to grow its extensive list of endorsements. This latest endorsement adds to the long list of organizations and over 55 local leaders supporting Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast (first ever in the region by any FL U.S. Senator). Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served – with numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and first President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle was most recently Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and Chairperson of its Mayor’s Ball, and she is the Chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts on behalf of Palm Beach County women and girls.
Michelle is a proud mom to two daughters and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family; she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County, FL.
