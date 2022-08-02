Noteflight’s Community Serves Over 7 Million Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- Noteflight, a Hal Leonard company and the world’s first and largest online music notation software community, now serves over 7 million users! This community consists of beginners and professionals, educators and their students, and composers and performers using Noteflight Basic, Noteflight Premium, or Noteflight Learn.
With professional-level notation, performance assessment with SoundCheck™, a community for sharing music, and a Marketplace for buying and selling music, Noteflight serves all musicians.
Interested musicians of all levels can join the community and receive free trials of Noteflight Premium or Noteflight Learn at www.noteflight.com.
“Since our founding in 2008, we are thrilled to have continuously grown every day,” says John Mlynczak, VP of Music Education and Technology for Hal Leonard. “We will continue to expand our musical offerings to give our 7 million users, and the next 7 million, the best online music creation, sharing, and assessment experience possible.”
