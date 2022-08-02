Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,905 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber, Arizona Chamber Launch New Advocacy Campaign Against New Tax and Spending Bill

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a new statewide advocacy campaign in opposition to the recently announced tax and spending bill that poses a significant threat to the American economy.

“This legislation includes taxes that would discourage investment and undermine economic growth and price controls that would limit American innovation,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “While many of the misguided proposals in previous versions of the reconciliation bill are now on the cutting room floor, we're advocating against these economically harmful taxes and prices controls. They all need to come out and that is what the Chamber is focused on achieving in the final version.”

“The Arizona Chamber strongly opposed the original Build Back Better bill for the damage it would inflict on the Arizona and U.S. economies, and we oppose this version’s tax hikes and its anti-innovation measures, too,” Arizona Chamber President and CEO Danny Seiden said. “The negative implications of the tax and drug pricing provisions of the bill are too damaging to pass it in its present form. Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly should reject this legislation and bring their colleagues back to the drawing board.”

The new print ad, which is running today in the Arizona Republic and Arizona Daily Sun, highlights the bill’s negative impact on Arizona businesses and working families. Specifically, the bill will:

  • Decrease investment in Arizona through a new “Book” tax that increases taxes on companies when they invest and expand in the state.
  • Hurt employers in the critical renewable energy sector through an obscure new tax on “carried interest” that would raise taxes on those helping bring venture capital to the state.
  • Impose new government price controls on pharmaceuticals that would cut jobs in the state’s life science industry.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber, Arizona Chamber Launch New Advocacy Campaign Against New Tax and Spending Bill

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.